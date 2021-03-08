AtonRa Partners Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 545.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.85.

Shares of VRSK traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,900. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.73 and a 200-day moving average of $190.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

