AtonRa Partners Purchases Shares of 12,388 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $436,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 11,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.59.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $5.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.07. 76,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,103. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.