AtonRa Partners Takes $2.24 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Fiserv by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 147,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 767,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 135,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.