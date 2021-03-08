AtonRa Partners Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.72. 290,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,848,171. The company has a market cap of $432.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

