Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Atotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

NYSE:ATC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,825. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

