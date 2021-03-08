Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

ATC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of Atotech stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,825. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

