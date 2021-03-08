Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

NYSE ATC traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,825. Atotech has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

