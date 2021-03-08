Auctus Market Capitalization Achieves $9.74 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $9.74 million and $17,650.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.27 or 0.00815896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00061519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,603,360 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

