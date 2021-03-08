Audius Price Tops $0.92 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $109.81 million and $33.50 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 124.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.26 or 0.00460387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00067119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00075290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00447701 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

