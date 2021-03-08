Audius Price Tops $1.17 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Audius has traded up 186.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002168 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $140.02 million and $54.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.16 or 0.00453717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00076448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00078676 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.88 or 0.00464346 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

