Augur (REP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.17 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $30.03 or 0.00058971 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $330.30 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.77 or 0.00814561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00030373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041497 BTC.

About Augur

REP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

