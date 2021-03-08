Auto Reaches Market Cap of $31.25 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Auto has traded down 56.6% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for about $2,140.42 or 0.03979050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $31.25 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00058880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00807646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00025875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00041139 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

