Auto Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.76 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Auto has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar. Auto has a market cap of $32.57 million and $7.76 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,230.43 or 0.04435868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00796974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00041596 BTC.

About Auto

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars.

