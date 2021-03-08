Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.61.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

ADSK stock opened at $267.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.78 and a 200-day moving average of $269.11. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Autodesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

