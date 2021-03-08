Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $252.60 and last traded at $253.10. Approximately 1,618,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,505,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.39.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

