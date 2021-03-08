Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $252.60 and last traded at $253.10. Approximately 1,618,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,505,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.39.
ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.
The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
