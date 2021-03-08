Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) dropped 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.57 and last traded at $96.34. Approximately 3,188,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 776,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.10.

ATHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,848,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

