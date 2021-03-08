Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.38

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.38 and last traded at $96.38, with a volume of 6328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

