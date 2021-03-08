Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Hits New 52-Week High at $179.69

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.69 and last traded at $179.52, with a volume of 9537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

