AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon Sells 981 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AN traded up $4.10 on Monday, hitting $89.91. 1,374,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,254. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $47,569,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AutoNation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

