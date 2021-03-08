AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon Sells 981 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AN traded up $4.10 on Monday, hitting $89.91. 1,374,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,254. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.