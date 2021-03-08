AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $3,682,165.83 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 45,577 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $3,682,165.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.91. 1,374,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

