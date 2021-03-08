Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Cap of $12.11 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $982,981.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,382,429 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

