Autonio Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $914,480.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.26 or 0.00460387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00067119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00075290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00447701 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,883,099 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.