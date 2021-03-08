AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of AutoZone worth $78,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

AZO opened at $1,220.25 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,192.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,180.91. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,853,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

