AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $18.04 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $18.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $17.36. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2021 earnings at $27.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,220.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,180.91. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,679 shares of company stock worth $37,853,508. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

