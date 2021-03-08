Avalanche (AVAX) Tops One Day Volume of $217.19 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Avalanche has a market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $217.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $25.79 or 0.00050537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00460330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00067387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00075713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00080483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00453870 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00180450 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 379,084,020 coins and its circulating supply is 84,255,888 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.