Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.34 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.43.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,640.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 717,723 shares in the company, valued at $116,917,076.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,781 shares of company stock worth $14,721,662 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,488,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Avalara by 966.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

