Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). Avalara posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Avalara stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.34 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.43.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 717,723 shares in the company, valued at $116,917,076.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,781 shares of company stock worth $14,721,662. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

