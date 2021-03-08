Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 584,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,527,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $59.36 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23.

