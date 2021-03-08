Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,666 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $231.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average is $219.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

