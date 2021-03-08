Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.03. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,410. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $185.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

