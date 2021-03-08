Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.79.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

