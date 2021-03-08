Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $182.13

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.13 and last traded at $182.11, with a volume of 3369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.27.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,624,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

