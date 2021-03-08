Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Down to $1.47

Shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.35. Avinger shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 4,602 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

