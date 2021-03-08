Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.77

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.77 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 8630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,790. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $1,738,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 128.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 192.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $6,264,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

