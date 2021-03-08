AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.81. 246,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 160,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. On average, analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 19.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 285.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

