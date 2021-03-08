Aviva PLC Acquires 1,425 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $310,483.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,897 shares in the company, valued at $13,669,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,567 shares of company stock worth $8,914,815 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $75.70 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

