Aviva PLC Acquires 3,781 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Boston Partners increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,598,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,599,000 after purchasing an additional 607,126 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $33.21 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

