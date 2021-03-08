Aviva PLC Acquires 5,025 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Halliburton by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

