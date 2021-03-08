Aviva PLC Acquires 824 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Gartner by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Gartner by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $183.47 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $191.66. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

