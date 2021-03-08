Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

HES opened at $75.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

