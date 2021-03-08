Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE OMC opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.