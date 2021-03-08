Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

