Aviva PLC Buys 1,865 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,306 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $58.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

