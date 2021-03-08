Aviva PLC Buys 5,068 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 406.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 18.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 73.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $308.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.59 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $322.52.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

