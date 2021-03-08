Aviva PLC Buys 5,372 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BCE by 22.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,449,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BCE by 13.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,426,000 after purchasing an additional 721,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 521,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

