Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after buying an additional 2,021,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,138,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $84.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

