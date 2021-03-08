Aviva PLC Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

