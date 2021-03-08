Aviva PLC Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,795,895 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.