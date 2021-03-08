Aviva PLC Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

