Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 43,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.